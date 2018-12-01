Jet Airways Latest Flight: Fares And Other Details

The new route by the carrier comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market.

Jet Airways launched its first daily direct flight between Pune and Singapore from December 1, 2018, said the airline in a press release. The new route by the carrier comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market. "Jet Airways is the first and the only carrier to provide direct connectivity between Pune and Singapore. With our existing 6 daily services over our hubs in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore, we will soon launch additional frequencies over the next week, which will help increase our reach into Singapore with 9 daily direct services.." said Vinay Dube, chief executive officer, Jet Airways.

Schedule:

The flight from Pune to Singapore, 9W 22 will depart Pune at 05:10 am with an arrival time of 1:15 pm (local time) in Singapore. On the return leg, flight 9W 21 is scheduled to depart from Singapore at 9:00 pm (local time) and will arrive in Pune at 12:05 am.

Fares:

Jet Airways, the country's second largest airline by market share, has also announced special 'introductory' return economy fares from Pune, starting at Rs 21,500 and a premiere fare of Rs 65,500. These inaugural fares are applicable for journeys commencing from December 1, 2018 onwards.

Guests can also avail special fares for travelling to onward destinations such as Brisbane, Jakarta, Denpasar-Bali, Phuket, Kuala Lumpur, Melbourne, Nadi, Perth, Surabaya, Sydney and Darwin via Singapore, said the carrier's statement.

Earlier this week, budget carrier IndiGo announced Bhopal and Jabalpur as its 65th and 66th destinations respectively. The airline will operate daily direct flights between Bhopal-Hyderabad and Jabalpur-Hyderabad, effective from January 5, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,999.