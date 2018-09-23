Jet Airways Introduces New Domestic Flights, Fares Start From 1,889 Rupees

Tickets are valid for 12 months from the date of commencement of the journey, said Jet Airways.

Jet Airways has introduced new domestic flights at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,889, said the carrier on its official website- jetairways.com. Jet Airways discounted fares on new flights are applicable on one way journey in economy class on select flights only. Tickets are valid for 12 months from the date of commencement of the journey, said Jet Airways. Booking must be done till October 15, 2018 in order to get flight tickets at discounted rates between Jaipur and Vadodra and between Chandigarh and Lucknow, added the airline.

Under Jet Airways' offer, the flight flying from Jaipur to Vadodra is priced at a starting fare of Rs 1,889. The flight flying from Vadodra to Jaipur is available at a starting price of Rs 1,899. The flights between Vadodra and Indore and Chandigarh and Lucknow are available at a starting fare of Rs 1,999.

Price details of Jet Airways' offer on new domestic flights:

Sector All inclusive one way fare in Economy Vadodara - Jaipur Rs 1,899 Jaipur - Vadodara Rs 1,889 Vadoara - Indore Rs 1,999 Indore - Vadodara Rs 1,999 Chandigarh - Lucknow Rs 1,999 Lucknow - Chandigarh Rs 1,999 Indore - Jodhpur Rs 2,598 Jodhpur - Indore Rs 2,598 Bengaluru - Lucknow Rs 2,874 Lucknow - Bengaluru Rs 3,199 Ahmedabad - Jodhpur Rs 2,879 Jodhpur - Ahmedabad Rs 2,999 Coimbatore - Hyderabad Rs 2,899 Hyderabad - Coimbatore Rs 3,099 Delhi - Visakhapatnam Rs 3,395 Visakhapatnam - Delhi Rs 3,651 Delhi - Guwahati Rs 3,431 Guwahati - Delhi Rs 3,884 Kolkata - Chandigarh Rs 3,600 Chandigarh - Kolkata Rs 3,730 Kolkata - Indore Rs 3,899 Indore - Kolkata Rs 3,353 Visakhapatnam - Mumbai Rs 4,365 Mumbai - Visakhapatnam Rs 4,785 Bagdogra - Mumbai Rs 5,120 Mumbai - Bagdogra Rs 5,171 Mumbai - Guwahati Rs 5,171 Guwahati - Mumbai Rs 5,494

According to Jet Airways, child and infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel validity, advance purchase restriction, travel restriction and/or flight restriction are applicable as mentioned in the fare rule. Jet Airways reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of the terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, this promotional offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether.

Meanwhile, rival IndiGo has recently announced the introduction of its first daily flight between Amritsar and Dubai. Additionally, the airline will also operate flights between Kolkata-Cochin and Bangalore-Pune. The flight from Pune to Bangalore is priced at a starting fare of Rs 1,745.

SpiceJet has also announced new direct flights on domestic and international routes. The new flights will run between Mumbai and Kanpur, Delhi and Kishangarh, Hyderabad and Bangkok, Amritsar and Bangkok, Delhi and Shirdi, Kolkata and Pakyong, Guwahati and Pakyong, Kolkata and Varanasi and Mumbai and Jaisalmer.