Profit
Home | Aviation

Jet Airways Introduces New Domestic Flights, Fares Start From 1,889 Rupees

Jet Airways discounted fares on new flights are applicable on one way journey in economy class on select flights only.

Aviation | | Updated: September 23, 2018 18:51 IST
Tickets are valid for 12 months from the date of commencement of the journey, said Jet Airways.

Jet Airways has introduced new domestic flights at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,889, said the carrier on its official website- jetairways.com. Jet Airways discounted fares on new flights are applicable on one way journey in economy class on select flights only. Tickets are valid for 12 months from the date of commencement of the journey, said Jet Airways. Booking must be done till October 15, 2018 in order to get flight tickets at discounted rates between Jaipur and Vadodra and between Chandigarh and Lucknow, added the airline.

Under Jet Airways' offer, the flight flying from Jaipur to Vadodra is priced at a starting fare of Rs 1,889. The flight flying from Vadodra to Jaipur is available at a starting price of Rs 1,899. The flights between Vadodra and Indore and Chandigarh and Lucknow are available at a starting fare of Rs 1,999. 

Price details of Jet Airways' offer on new domestic flights:

SectorAll inclusive one way fare in Economy
Vadodara - JaipurRs 1,899
Jaipur - VadodaraRs 1,889
Vadoara - IndoreRs 1,999
Indore - VadodaraRs 1,999
Chandigarh - LucknowRs 1,999
Lucknow - ChandigarhRs 1,999
Indore - JodhpurRs 2,598
Jodhpur - IndoreRs 2,598
Bengaluru - LucknowRs 2,874
Lucknow - BengaluruRs 3,199
Ahmedabad - JodhpurRs 2,879
Jodhpur - AhmedabadRs 2,999
Coimbatore - HyderabadRs 2,899
Hyderabad - CoimbatoreRs 3,099
Delhi - VisakhapatnamRs 3,395
Visakhapatnam - DelhiRs 3,651
Delhi - GuwahatiRs 3,431
Guwahati - DelhiRs 3,884
Kolkata - ChandigarhRs 3,600
Chandigarh - KolkataRs 3,730
Kolkata - IndoreRs 3,899
Indore - KolkataRs 3,353
Visakhapatnam - MumbaiRs 4,365
Mumbai - VisakhapatnamRs 4,785
Bagdogra - MumbaiRs 5,120
Mumbai - BagdograRs 5,171
Mumbai - GuwahatiRs 5,171
Guwahati - MumbaiRs 5,494

(As mentioned on Jet Airways' website)

According to Jet Airways, child and infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel validity, advance purchase restriction, travel restriction and/or flight restriction are applicable as mentioned in the fare rule. Jet Airways reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of the terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, this promotional offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether.

Meanwhile, rival IndiGo has recently announced the introduction of its first daily flight between Amritsar and Dubai. Additionally, the airline will also operate flights between Kolkata-Cochin and Bangalore-Pune. The flight from Pune to Bangalore is priced at a starting fare of Rs 1,745. 

SpiceJet has also announced new direct flights on domestic and international routes. The new flights will run between Mumbai and Kanpur, Delhi and Kishangarh, Hyderabad and Bangkok, Amritsar and Bangkok, Delhi and Shirdi, Kolkata and Pakyong, Guwahati and Pakyong, Kolkata and Varanasi and Mumbai and Jaisalmer.

