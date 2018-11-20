Jet Airways Introduces New Flights On Select Domestic, International Routes

Jet Airways will also offer a fourth daily frequency between Delhi and Kathmandu.

Jet Airways has announced the introduction of a slew of new flight services to select domestic and international routes, the airline said in a press release on Tuesday. The carrier will launch a new, non-stop service from Pune to Singapore from December 1, 2019. This new service will complement airline's current operations to Singapore via its hubs in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. Effective early December, Jet Airways will also add new frequencies on select destinations such as Bangkok, Kathmandu and Singapore in Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as well as Doha and Dubai in the Gulf, the carrier said.

Here are 10 things to know about Jet Airways' new flight services:

1. The new service between Pune and Singapore will be Jet Airways' second international destination from Pune.

2. Jet Airways will soon add a third daily frequency to Bangkok and Singapore each from Delhi and a third daily service to Singapore from Mumbai.

3. Additional frequencies will also be introduced to the Gulf, said Jet Airways.

4. The carrier will introduce second daily services connecting Mumbai and Delhi with Doha respectively from December.

5. The addition of a seventh daily frequency between Mumbai and Dubai will make Jet Airways the only airline to offer unparalleled 24 hour connectivity to the Gulf with maximum number of daily services, mentioned the press release.

6. Jet Airways will also offer a fourth daily frequency between Delhi and Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal.

7. The carrier will increase operations between Mumbai and Amritsar to daily frequencies, and add a fourth daily frequency on the Delhi - Amritsar route in December.

8. These steps are in addition to new services already introduced at the beginning of winter schedule, including new flights on the Delhi and Bangalore - Vadodara routes, increased frequencies in the Mumbai - Guwahati and Mumbai - Patna route and an enhancement of capacity from ATR to 737 operations on the Delhi - Jodhpur route.

9. Earlier this month, Jet Airways launched the country's first non-stop service between Mumbai and Manchester, UK.

10. The new service between Mumbai and Manchester is the first non-stop service connecting India, via Mumbai, with Manchester and the fifth direct service between India and the United Kingdom, said the carrier.