Jet Airways' Interim CEO Sudhir Gaur Resigns

Jet Airways acting CEO Sudhir Gaur has resigned from his post

Months before its proposed relaunch, Jet Airways' interim CEO Sudhir Gaur has resigned from his post. In his place, Priyapal Singh has been appointed as the stand-in manager of the carrier.

Mr Gaur was also the vice president (operations) at Jet Airways.

Jet Airways' consortium Jalan Kalrock which includes Murari Lal Jalan and Kalrock Capital, had said in September 2021 that it will restart operations of the airline with a New Delhi to Mumbai flight and added that it plans to restart short haul international operations by the third or fourth quarter of 2022.

The consortium had said recently that the airline would commence domestic operations with six narrow body aircraft in 2022, adding that Jet Airways plans to have a fleet of 100 plus aircraft as part of its five-year plan.

The private airliner is set to make a comeback after a resolution plan was approved last year to resume operations in 2022, almost two years after it was grounded in April 2019 due to a financial crisis.