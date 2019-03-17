Airlines Announce New Routes, Discounts On Flight Tickets

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,699

Airlines have announced discounts on bookings and introduced new routes amid high competition in the civil aviation sector. Currently, GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,699 and Rs. 5,099 respectively in a limited-period sale, according to goair.in. Jet Airways is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,165, according to the official website of the airline - jetairways.com. On Friday, IndiGo announced three new routes and additional domestic flight connections at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,073.

Here are key things to know about the announcements made by GoAir, Jet Airways and Vistara:

GoAir

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,699 and bookings under the sale can be made till March 19, 2019, the carrier said on its website. The sale is valid for travel between March 16, 2019 and December 31, 2019. However, the travel dates vary from destination to destination.

Jet Airways

Jet Airways is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,165 to 37 domestic destinations, according to the airline's website. Additionally, the airline is also offering 10 per cent off on flight bookings for more than 4 or more passengers traveling together, said the private carrier on its website.

IndiGo

IndiGo's new flights will be operated on Chennai-Raipur, Hyderabad-Gorakhpur and Kolkata-Gorakhpur routes, said the airline in a press release. The airline will start additional flights on Chennai - Trivandrum, Bengaluru - Mangalore, Bengaluru - Udaipur and Bengaluru - Chennai routes. IndiGo's additional flight connection between Chennai and Bengaluru is available at a starting fare of Rs. 2,073.

