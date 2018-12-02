Jet Airways, IndiGo, Air India Offer Discount On Flight Tickets. Check Routes, Other Details

State-run carrier Air India is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,000.

Amid high competition, airlines are offering discounts on both domestic and international flight tickets. Recently, Jet Airways announced additional frequencies across it's network at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 2,398. IndiGo on Wednesday announced the operation of daily non-stop flights between Bhopal-Hyderabad and Jabalpur-Hyderabad, effective from January 5, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,999. Air India is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,000. These offers can be availed from airline's respective website/app.

Jet Airways

Jet Airways announced new connections across airline's domestic and international network at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 2,398. The special fares are applicable on one way journey in economy class on select flight tickets, noted the carrier on it's official website jetairways.com. There is no sale or travel restriction on Jet Airways' offer. The carrier also launched its first daily direct flight between Pune and Singapore from December 1, 2018.

In a separate sale, the airline is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,313. Jet Airways flight tickets purchased under the sale are valid for 12 months from the date of commencement of journey. However, tickets must be purchased at least 15 days prior to departure, mentioned the carrier.

IndiGo

Budget passenger carrier IndiGo announced Bhopal and Jabalpur as its 65th and 66th destinations respectively. The airline will operate daily non-stop flights between Bhopal-Hyderabad and Jabalpur-Hyderabad, effective from January 5, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,999. Additionally, the airline will also operate its fourth daily return flight between Hyderabad and Tirupati. The additional services will commence from January 2019.

Air India

State-run carrier Air India is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,000. These flights are run late night with an aim to "beat peak hour rush", said the national airline on its website - airinida.in. The flights under the offer are being operated on the Bengaluru-Ahmedabad, Delhi-Coimbatore and Delhi-Goa routes, the carrier added.