Jet Airways' Independent Director Ranjan Mathai Quits

The departure comes as the airline struggles to keep itself afloat, with rising debt levels and higher oil prices weighing on profits.

Updated: November 23, 2018 08:55 IST
Jet Airways' Independent Director Ranjan Mathai Quits

Jet Airways' independent director Ranjan Mathai resigned, citing rising pressure from other commitments.

Debt-laden carrier Jet Airways (India) Ltd's independent director Ranjan Mathai resigned late on Thursday, citing rising pressure from other commitments.

The departure comes as the airline struggles to keep itself afloat, with rising debt levels and higher oil prices weighing on profits. Tata Sons Ltd said last week it is in preliminary talks with Jet, but has not made a proposal to buy a stake.

"I am no longer able to devote the time required to meet my obligations, as an independent director on the Board of Jet Airways and have accordingly decided to resign from the Board," Mathai said in a statement issued by the airline.

Trending

Jet AirwaysRanjan MathaiTata Sons

