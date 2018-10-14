GoAir, Jet Airways Offer Discount On Flight Tickets, Details Here

GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,099.

Amid high competition, airlines are coming up with new offers on flight tickets on domestic and international routes. Budget carrier GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,099. Jet Airways, country's second largest airline by market share, has come up with a scheme on domestic flight tickets and is offering flight tickets starting from Rs. 1,313. Vistara also announced the operation of a special flight number UK 001 on Delhi-Ahmedabad-Mumbai route with its 'retrojet' aircraft on October 15, at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 3,189.

Here are the offers on flight tickets in detail:

GoAir's offer on flight tickets in detail:

GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,099. The fares under GoAir's scheme are applicable on travel from October 28, 2018 to January 31, 2019. The booking period of the offer ends on October 14, 2018, according to the carrier's website - goair.in. Under the scheme, the airline is offering flights originating from Srinagar at a starting fare of Rs. 1,099.

Jet Airways' offer on flight tickets in detail:

Jet Airways is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs. 1,313. The fares are applicable on one-way journeys in the economy class only, said the airline on its official website -- jetairways.com. Flights tickets from Chennai to Madurai and Chennai and Bengaluru are priced at Rs. 1,313 and Rs. 1,419 respectively.

Vistara's offer on flight tickets in detail:

Vistara has announced the operation of a special flight number UK 001 on Delhi-Ahmedabad-Mumbai route with its 'retrojet' aircraft on October 15. October 15 marks the 86th anniversary of the launch of Tata Air Services. The flight from Ahmedabad to Mumbai is available at a starting price of Rs. 3,189. The flight from Delhi to Ahmedabad is available at a starting price of Rs. 4,037.