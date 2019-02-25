Airlines Announce New Routes, Discounts On Flight Tickets

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,799

Airlines have announced discounts on bookings and introduced new routes amid high competition in the civil aviation sector. Jet Airways is offering a discount of up to 50 per cent on domestic and international flight tickets, according to the airline's website. GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,799, according to its website. SpiceJet has announced 12 new domestic flights. The airline has said that it would commence operations on the new flights from March 31 this year. (Also Read: Civil Aviation regulator unlikely to make printing cancellation charges on ticket mandatory)

Here are key things to know about the announcements made by private sector airlines Jet Airways, GoAir and SpiceJet:

Jet Airways

Jet Airways is offering up to 50 per cent discount on domestic and international flight tickets which is valid till February 25, 2019, according to the airline's website - jetairways.com. The offer is applicable on base fare in both premiere and economy sections for one-way and return journeys, according to the carrier.

GoAir

GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,799 and Rs. 5,099 respectively in a special offer, according to the airline's website - goair.in. Bookings under the scheme applicable on travel between March 25, 2019 and December 31, 2019 - can be made till February 26, 2019, it noted.

SpiceJet

SpiceJet has announced 12 new domestic flights from March 31, 2019. The private carrier will launch the new flights on the Bhopal-Surat, Gorakhpur-Mumbai and Jaipur-Dharamshala routes, and will also start daily flights connecting Bhopal and Delhi. SpiceJet is offering flight tickets from an all-inclusive Rs. 2,499 on the Bhopal-Mumbai sector and Rs. 3,299 on the Bhopal-Delhi sector, according to a statement by the airline.

The announcements by the airlines come on back of robust growth in passenger traffic in the country's civil aviation sector.

Domestic air passenger traffic rose 18.60 per cent in 2018 to 1,389.76 lakh, from 1,171.76 lakh in the corresponding period a year ago, according to data from aviation regulator DGCA or Directorate General of Civil Aviation.