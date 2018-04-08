Jet Airways, GoAir, AirAsia Offer Discount On Flight Tickets. Prices, Schedule Here These offers can be availed from respective airline's website or app.

Highlights GoAir is offering flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive Rs 1,216 Jet Airways is offering up to 30% off on base fare of economy tickets Bookings for AirAsia's discount offer on tickets are open till April 8



GoAir's latest discount offer



GoAir is offering flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive Rs 1,216 in a limited-period scheme. GoAir's offer can be availed till April 23, applicable on flights to destinations including Mumbai, Goa, Pune, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad and Chennai, according to the airline's website - goair.in. GoAir's offer is applicable on limited seats only, the carrier said.



Jet Airways' latest discount offer



Jet Airways is offering up to 30 per cent discount on base fare of economy flight tickets on select international routes under its 'Ramadan Special' scheme, mentioned the airline on its official website - jetairways.com. In order to avail this 'Ramadan Special' sale offer, the tickets must be booked till April 19, 2018, according to the carrier. The travel period of Jet Airways' special sale offer starts on May 15, 2018 and ends on June 15, 2018. The discounted fares are applicable on one-way and return journeys, said Jet Airways.



AirAsia's latest discount offer



AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,399 on select routes. Bookings for AirAsia India's discount offer on flight tickets are open till April 8, 2018. The travel period for availing AirAsia India's offer ends on September 30, 2018, according to the airline's website - airasia.com. "This summer, fly AirAsia. Fly to Nagpur, Chennai, Ranchi, Indore, Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar and more", said AirAsia India on its website. This new promotional offer requires flyers to make advance bookings, the carrier further said.







