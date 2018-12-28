Jet Airways, GoAir Offer Discount On Flight Tickets, Details Here

Jet Airways is offering 30 per cent discount on domestic and international flight tickets.

Airlines have announced a host of discount offers on domestic and international flight tickets. Jet Airways has announced a discount of up to 30 per cent in a limited-period scheme. GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 1,399 in a sale offer and return flight tickets starting at Rs. 13,899 on select international routes. National carrier Air India is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,000. These offers come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, boosted by robust growth in passenger traffic registered over past few months.

Offers on domestic and international flight tickets:

Jet Airways offer:

Jet Airways is offering 30 per cent discount on domestic and international flight tickets. The discount offer -- applicable on base fares in premiere and economy booking classes -- is valid till January 1, 2019. For travel to international destinations, travel must commence on or after January 7, 2019.

GoAir offer:

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,399. The booking period of GoAir's flight ticket offer ends on December 30, 2018. This sale is valid for travel between January 13, 2019 and January 31, 2019. On the international front, the airline is offering daily direct flights to Phuket from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru at return fares from Rs. 13,899.

AirAsia offer:

AirAsia India has come up with new daily direct flights between Mumbai and Bengaluru. The airline is offering flight tickets starting from Rs. 1,599. AirAsia's flights on the route will commence from January 15, 2019 and one needs to book flight tickets till January 6, 2019 to avail the discount offer.

Air India offer:

Air India has come up with a scheme under which it is offering flight tickets starting from Rs. 1,000. One can book flight tickets on the the Bengaluru-Ahmedabad, Delhi-Coimbatore and Delhi-Goa routes, said the airline.