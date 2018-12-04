Jet Airways Announces 65 New Weekly Flight Services, Details Here

Jet Airways said it had added a third service between Delhi and Bangkok

Jet Airways on Tuesday has introduced 65 new weekly services to its flight operations. The additional flights - spread across its international and domestic routes - would take effect from December, the airline said in a statement. The additional frequencies, Jet Airways noted, would strengthen the domestic and international connectivity via its hubs based in Delhi and Mumbai. The introduction of additional flights to its operations by Jet Airways comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, boosted by robust growth in passenger traffic registered over past few months.

Jet Airways said it had added a daily direct flight from Pune to Singapore, and added a third daily frequency to Singapore from its hubs in Mumbai and Delhi.

On its international network from Delhi, Jet Airways added a third service between Delhi and Bangkok, and a fourth frequency on the Delhi-Kathmandu route. The airline said the move was in its bid to "meet the growing demand from travelers". The carrier also introduced a second frequency to Doha from Delhi and Mumbai.

On its domestic network, Jet Airways announced introduction of a fourth frequency between Delhi and Amritsar, and a direct daily service connecting Mumbai to Amritsar. These services will be operated with effect from December 5, Jet Airways said.

Jet Airways also announced a limited-period sale of tickets on its domestic network. The carrier announced a discount of up to 30 per cent on international flights under its end-of-year global sale, called "Happy Holidays". Bookings under the sale would open from December 5 to December 11, it noted.

"These new frequencies will offer our guests the choice to select flight as per their convenience and we are confident that these new flights will meet their travel requirements and provide our guests with seamlessly connectivity," said Raj Sivakumar, senior vice-president-worldwide sales and distribution, Jet Airways.

Domestic airlines carried 1,146.4 lakh passengers in the first eight months of calendar year 2018, as against 954.45 lakh in the corresponding period a year ago, marking a growth of over 20 per cent, according to data from aviation regulator DGCA or Directorate General of Civil Aviation.