Jet Airways Domestic Tickets From Rs 2,320, 30% Off On International Flights Jet Airways is offering benefits such as extra leg room and six-way headrest on domestic flights for the price of economy-class tickets.

21 Shares EMAIL PRINT



According to the airline, its offer on domestic flights comes with benefits such as extra leg room and six-way headrest. "Fly Premiere at lower than Economy fares and enjoy additional comfort and convenience," Jet Airways noted.



Here are details about Jet's domestic and international offers:



Domestic bookings made under the scheme are valid for 12 months from the date of commencement of the journey, Jet Airways added. The sale will Tickets must be purchased a minimum of 30 days prior departure, it said.



The fares are applicable for one-way journeys in Premiere on select flights within India operated by Jet Airways, according to the airline.



The fares, according to Jet Airways, are applicable on select booking classes and being offered without any sales or travel restrictions.



For its international flights Jet Airways is offering up to 30 per cent discount on base fare in Premiere and Economy on flights.



International tickets must be purchased between Jan 9, 2018 and Jan 15, 2018 to avail the offer and the offer is applicable on select booking classes.





As airlines lure customers with attractive discounts, Jet Airways has launched an offer for all-inclusive tickets starting at Rs. 2,320 on select flights. The fares were available on Premiere seats with "additional comfort and convenience", Jet Airways said on its website. Under the offer, Jet Airways is offering an all-inclusive one-way fare starting at Rs. 2,320 for premiere class seats in the Aizawl-Guwahati sector, according to the airline's website - jetairways.com. Jet Airways is also offering discounts of up to 30 per cent on premiere and economy class flights across its international networks.According to the airline, its offer on domestic flights comes with benefits such as extra leg room and six-way headrest. "Fly Premiere at lower than Economy fares and enjoy additional comfort and convenience," Jet Airways noted.Here are details about Jet's domestic and international offers:Domestic bookings made under the scheme are valid for 12 months from the date of commencement of the journey, Jet Airways added. The sale will Tickets must be purchased a minimum of 30 days prior departure, it said.The fares are applicable for one-way journeys in Premiere on select flights within India operated by Jet Airways, according to the airline.The fares, according to Jet Airways, are applicable on select booking classes and being offered without any sales or travel restrictions. For its international flights Jet Airways is offering up to 30 per cent discount on base fare in Premiere and Economy on flights.International tickets must be purchased between Jan 9, 2018 and Jan 15, 2018 to avail the offer and the offer is applicable on select booking classes.