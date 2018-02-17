Jet Airways Discount: Avail Up to 20% Off On Domestic Flight Tickets

Jet Airways is offering up to 20 per cent discount on domestic flight tickets on select flights. This discount offer can be availed on premiere and economy class of domestic flight tickets, the airline said on its website - jetairways.com. The bookings for availing Jet Airways' 20 per cent discount offer on domestic flights can be done till February 23, 2018. The travel period of this Jet Airways' offer starts on February 24, 2018 and ends on March 24, 2018.20 per cent discount is applicable on base fare in premiere and 10 per cent discount is applicable on base fare in economy class of domestic flight tickets, mentioned Jet Airways on it's official website. Tickets must be purchased a minimum of 7 days prior departure, the airline further added.Jet Airways' discount on domestic flight tickets is applicable on select booking classes. According to the airline, child / infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel restriction and / or flight restriction will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rule. Jet Airways reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of the terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether.Jet Airways inducted five additional Boeing 737 aircraft in its fleet in the period up to December, helping it strengthen its domestic footprint and services, it said in a press release dated February 14. Jet Airways operates flights to 64 destinations, including India and overseas. The Jet Airways Group currently operates a fleet of 119 aircraft, it had said in its press release.