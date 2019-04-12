NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Corporates

Jet Airways Suspends International Flights Till Weekend

The government earlier said that it would investigate Jet Airways' ability to fly.

Corporates | | Updated: April 12, 2019 17:28 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Jet Airways Suspends International Flights Till Weekend

With its fleet size further shrunk, the debt-ridden Jet Airways on Friday suspended all international operations till the weekend, reported news agency Indo-Asian News Service (IANS). Earlier in the day, the government said that it would investigate Jet Airways' ability to fly.

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said in a tweet that his ministry would "review issues related to Jet Airways" and "take necessary steps" to minimise passenger inconvenience and ensure their safety.

The Mumbai-based airline with more than $1.2 billion of bank debt, is fighting for survival as it also owes money to lessors, suppliers, pilots and oil companies.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Jet Airwaysjet Airways crisis

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Lok Sabha Election DatesAkhilesh YadavElectoral BondsPM ModiIsraelNATOJulian AssangeAssembly Elections 2019Elections 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsRahul GandhiSamsung A70PUBG

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top