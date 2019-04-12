Jet Airways Suspends International Flights Till Weekend

With its fleet size further shrunk, the debt-ridden Jet Airways on Friday suspended all international operations till the weekend, reported news agency Indo-Asian News Service (IANS). Earlier in the day, the government said that it would investigate Jet Airways' ability to fly.

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said in a tweet that his ministry would "review issues related to Jet Airways" and "take necessary steps" to minimise passenger inconvenience and ensure their safety.

The Mumbai-based airline with more than $1.2 billion of bank debt, is fighting for survival as it also owes money to lessors, suppliers, pilots and oil companies.

