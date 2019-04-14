Jet Airways Independent Director Rajshree Pathy Resigns

The debt-laden airline is now under the management of a consortium of lenders led by SBI

Rajshree Pathy, an independent director of the crisis-hit Jet Airways' has resigned from the post, the company said on Sunday.

Ms Pathy resigned with effect from April 13, according to a regulatory filing by the airline.

"This is to inform that Rajshree Pathy, has submitted her resignation as an Independent Director of the Company with effect from April 13, 2019, owing to time constraints on account of her other current commitments," it said.

The debt-laden airline is now under the management of a consortium of lenders led by state-run State Bank of India (SBI).

The resignation comes at a time when the airline is going through severe turmoil with only seven of its aircraft deployed for domestic operations owing to the grounding of over 80 per cent of its fleet by lessors on account of non-payment of dues.

The full service carrier's international operations are already suspended and on Sunday Jet extended the cancellation of its west-bound flights -- to and from Amsterdam, London Heathrow and Paris -- until April 16.

