Naresh Goyal Won't Bid For Stake In Jet As Board Meets On Next Steps

Mumbai: Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal has decided not to bid for acquiring a stake in the cash-strapped airline. The decision by Mr Goyal, who along with his wife Anita stepped down from the airline's board last month, comes at a time the debt-ridden airline is struggling to stay afloat, and owes vast sums to lessors, suppliers, pilots and oil companies. The government has asked the secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation to review the issues ailing the full-service carrier.

Here are 10 things to know about the Jet Airways crisis:

Stock exchange BSE sought clarification from the airline on Tuesday after reports said the airline was likely to shut down its operations temporarily. A response from Jet Airways was awaited. Union Minister Suresh Prabhu said on Tuesday that Pradeep Singh Kharola would review the issues ailing the airline, especially increasing fares and flight cancellations. He further said that Mr Kharola had been asked to "take necessary steps to protect passenger rights and safety" and work with the stakeholders for their well-being. Jet Airways needs an immediate fund infusion to get its planes back in the air and restore some of its key sectors to start generating revenue. On Monday, the lenders did not take a final decision on providing emergency funds to the carrier. On the same day, the airline's pilots gathered at Mumbai headquarters hoping for the revival of the private airline. The airline's group of lenders, led by State Bank of India, want a new investor to buy a stake of up to 75 per cent in Jet and initial expressions of interest were submitted last week. Jet Airways has been losing planes in recent weeks as lessors scramble to de-register and take back their aircraft, even as Jet's lenders have sought expressions of interest in the carrier from potential investors. Struggling with a debt more than Rs 8,000 crore, the airline has suspended its international operations for the time being. Shares in Jet Airways shed as much as 18.56 per cent on Tuesday, marking the worst day for the stock since August 2015.

(With agency inputs)

