Profit
Air India To Offer ''Special Fares'' For Stranded Jet Flyers: Report

Jet Airways had on Wednesday said that it was forced to stop all operations as it failed to secure interim funds from the lenders.

Updated: April 18, 2019 21:15 IST
Air India will offer "special" fares to Jet Airways passengers stranded at international stations


New Delhi: 

Air India will offer "special" fares to Jet Airways passengers stranded at international stations, informed sources told IANS on Thursday.

"As a gesture of goodwill and to mitigate the hardship of the 9W stranded passengers at international stations, Air India will be offering special fares to such passengers," an Air India official said.

"Passengers holding confirmed RT tickets on Jet Airways will be allowed to avail a Special Stranded passenger fare from the destinations common with Air India," he added.



