Jet Airways Cancels All International Flights Today, Tomorrow: Sources

As per rules, an airline needs to have minimum of 20 planes to operate international flights.

Jet Airways has cancelled all international flights for today and tomorrow due to scarcity of funds by the airline, sources told NDTV. Flights to Amsterdam, Paris and London have been cancelled for two days.

Meanwhile, the government is monitoring the operational situation at Jet Airways closely to ensure the airline complies with overseas flying rules, news agency IANS reported citing official sources. The airline is currently operating only about 14 aircraft down from 26 last week and this might lead to the suspension of its international operations, the IANS report said.

As per rules, an airline needs to have minimum of 20 aircraft to be eligible to operate international flights.

Till recently, the airline operated 26 aircraft, including Airbus A330s, Boeing 777s, 737-800 and ATRs, to various destinations like London, Toronto, Singapore, Amsterdam, Paris, Bangkok and domestic sectors like Mumbai-Delhi, among others.

In another development, aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday announced it de-registered seven Boeing 737-800 aircraft of Jet Airways on Wednesday, allowing its lessors to take the planes out of the country so that it can be leased to any other airline, news agency Press Trust of India reported.

Jet Airways is in the midst of a severe liquidity crisis that has affected its operations and resulted in the grounding of several of its aircraft.

Meanwhile, media reports suggested that its former promoter Naresh Goyal is said to be planning to bid for the airline from which he had to step down as chairman last month only.

This is being seen as a dramatic comeback, when the former chairman will be chalking out plans to submit an expression of interest (EoI) for the distressed the distressed carrier.

(With agency inputs)

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.