Jet Airways 'Best Fares Forever' Scheme: Offers Discount On Flight Tickets Jet Airways' scheme is applicable in premiere and economy class for travel on flights within India and across international network.

Jet Airways offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer.



For domestic flights, discount of Rs 100 is applicable per guest on one way journey and Rs 200 discount is applicable per guest on return journey. On international route, Jet Airways is offering Rs 200 discount per guest on one way journey and Rs 400 off per guest on return journey. This discount is offered only on tickets issued in INR (Indian Rupee) currency, said the carrier on its official website.

Jet Airways' offer is applicable only on adult and child fares. This scheme is not applicable for multicity bookings. It must be noted that actual discount offered in this case may vary marginally due to tax computation, said Jet Airways.



"This offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer. Jet Airways reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether", the carrier further said.



In another offer, Jet Airways is offering up to Rs 400 discount on domestic flight tickets and up to Rs 600 off on international flight tickets under its 'Big Savings' scheme. This offer is valid for bookings done on Jet Airways mobile site and mobile app on android, iOS, blackberry 10 and windows 10. Under its 'Book Early, Save More' scheme, the airline is also offering premiere flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 8,420.



Last month, the carrier also announced the launch of operations under the 'Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik' (UDAN) scheme. From June 14, the carrier will commence operations three times a week on Lucknow-Allahabad, Allahabad-Patna route and from June 15 on Delhi-Nashik route. The airline has announced fares starting as low as Rs 967 on certain routes, under the scheme.





