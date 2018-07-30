Jet Airways Announces New Flights, Ticket Prices Start From Rs 2,399

Tickets are valid for 12 months from the date of commencement of journey.

Jet Airways is introducing new flights within India at a starting price of Rs 2,399. According to the carrier's official website- jetairways.com, special fares are applicable in economy classes of airline's new flights. In order to avail the offer, travel must commence on or after August 1, 2018. Fares are applicable on one way journeys in economy class for travel between Hyderabad and Chandigarh, Hyderabad and Indore, Chandigarh and Indore, and Guwahati and Bengaluru on flights operated by Jet Airways. Tickets are valid for 12 months from the date of commencement of journey, said the carrier.

Jet Airways is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 2,399 on flights flying from Indore and Hyderabad. The carrier is also offering discounted fares on flights flying from Hyderabad to Indore (starting at Rs 2,889), Chandigarh to Indore (starting at Rs 3,999), Hyderabad to Chandigarh (starting at Rs 4,999), among others. The offer is applicable on flight number 9W955 flying from Hyderabad to Chandigarh, Hyderabad to Indore and Indore to Chandigarh. From Chandigarh to Indore, Indore to Hyderabad and Chandigarh to Hyderabad; the offer is available on flight number 9W 958. From Guwahati to Bengaluru, the offer is applicable on flight number 9W 660. The airline's offer is available on flight number 9W 659 flying from Bengaluru to Guwahati.

Sector All inclusive one way fare in Economy Indore - Hyderabad Rs 2,399 Hyderabad - Indore Rs 2,889 Chandigarh - Indore Rs 3,999 Indore - Chandigarh Rs 3,999 Hyderabad - Chandigarh Rs 4,999 Chandigarh - Hyderabad Rs 4,999 Guwahati - Bengaluru Rs 4,504 Bengaluru - Guwahati Rs 4,651

Under the offer, tickets must be purchased on or before August 6, 2018 for travel between Hyderabad and Chandigarh. However, there is no sale restriction on travel between Hyderabad and Indore, Chandigarh and Indore and Guwahati and Bengaluru.

Child / infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel restriction and / or flight restriction are applicable under this offer as mentioned in the fare rule. Jet Airways reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether, the carrier said.

In a separate offer, Jet Airways is offering 25 per cent discount on base fare in premiere and up to 15 per cent on base fare in economy for travel within India. Rival airline AirAsia India is also offering 40 per cent discount on domestic flight tickets.

