Jet Airways Announces New Domestic Flights: Routes, Schedule And Other Details

Jet Airways will also introduce additional frequencies on existing routes between Mumbai - Guwahati.

Jet Airways on Wednesday announced that it will introduce 28 new flights in the coming month. The airline also said in its statement that it is set to commence flight operations between Chandigarh and Lucknow, between Ahmedabad and Jodhpur, as well as between Vadodara and Jaipur. Jet Airways further said that it will also introduce additional frequencies on existing routes between Mumbai and Guwahati, and between Delhi and Bagdogra, and provide additional one-stop connectivity on the Mumbai-Bagdogra and Delhi-Guwahati routes.

Jet Airways new flights schedule:

Sector Frequency Dep Time Arr Time Ahmedabad - Jodhpur Except Sunday 945 1120 Jodhpur - Ahmedabad Except Sunday 1710 1840 Vadodara - Indore Sun/Tue/Thu/Fri 1250 1355 Indore - Vadodara Sun/Tue/Thu/Fri 1450 1605 Jaipur – Vadodara Sun/Tue/Thu/Fri 1035 1225 Vadodara - Jaipur Sun/Tue/Thu/Fri 1640 1840 Jodhpur – Indore Daily 1215 1355 Indore – Jodhpur Daily 1500 1645 Chandigarh – Lucknow Daily 1445 1640

Jet Airways will launch non-stop flights connecting Bengaluru with Lucknow, Indore with Kolkata, Kolkata with Chandigarh, Coimbatore with Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam with Mumbai and Delhi.

"As air travel gains prominence in emerging cities across India such as Indore, Jodhpur, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam and Vadodara, there is an increasing need to introduce connectivity solution for these cities," said Raj Sivakumar, senior vice-president, worldwide sales & distribution, Jet Airways.

The announcement of additional flight by Jet Airways comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market.

Other air carriers have also introduced a number of routes new flights on both domestic and international routes.

Last week, IndiGo announced the addition of Kuwait and Abu Dhabi to its network and launch of new flights from Port Blair to Hyderabad and Vadodara. Its new international services will commence from October 2018, the airline said.

SpiceJet also announced that it will commence daily direct flights on the Hyderabad-Guwahati and Guwahati-Patna route. The airline will start operations on the new flights from October 10.

Meanwhile, domestic airlines carried 800.40 lakh passengers from January to July this year, as against 657.21 lakh in the corresponding period last year, logging a growth of 21.8 per cent, data from aviation regulator DGCA showed.