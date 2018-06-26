NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Jet Airways Announces Additional Flights At Discounted Fares. Routes And Details Here

Jet Airways recently announced flight tickets on select domestic routes at prices starting from Rs. 1,177 under the UDAN scheme.

Aviation | | Updated: June 26, 2018 18:36 IST
Jet Airways has announced an additional flight between Delhi and Dhaka with effect from Tuesday, said the country's second-largest airline in a press release. This planned expansion - includes a four-day-week operation. Bookings for the new service are open and available from Rs 28,790 onwards for a return economy flight. A premiere return ticket is available at a starting price of Rs 93,096. However, one way fares start at Rs 16,649 and Rs 62,618 for economy and premiere, respectively.

This new service will complement the existing daily operations between the two cities, providing guests more flight choices between Bangladesh and India, further said the release. 

Jet Airways recently announced flight tickets on select domestic routes at prices starting from Rs. 1,177 under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme. The latest routes were inaugurated as part of the government's Regional Connectivity Scheme or RCS which connects regional areas with other big destinations. The UDAN-RCS scheme aims to make air travel cheap for the common man. 

Further expanding its wings, Jet Airways also began a direct tri-weekly flight from Nashik to New Delhi under the RCS, earlier this month.   

Jet Airways is also offering up to 25 per cent discount on domestic flights and up to 30 per cent off on international flight tickets. Customers can book flight tickets till June 30 in order to avail the benefits of this offer, said the airline. The travel period of Jet Airways' offer on domestic flight tickets starts from July 11, 2018. For international sector, the travel period starts from today.

