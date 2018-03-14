Jet Airways Announces 144 New Flights: 10 Things To Know The new routes being added on Jet Airways' network are New Delhi-Aizawl and New Delhi-Jorhat, among others.

Jet Airways will be including thrice-a-week flights to Aizawl and Jorhat.



Here are 10 things to know about Jet Airways' new flights under its summer schedule:



1. Jet Airways said it will for the first time connect Amritsar with non-stop and direct flights from its hubs in Mumbai and Bengaluru respectively, among other network enhancements under its summer schedule.



2. Jet Airways also said it will add new, non-stop flights connecting Bengaluru with Indore and Patna. It will also connect Patna with non-stop flights to Mumbai.



3. Jet Airways said it will strengthen connectivity between Delhi and the north eastern region "via a bouquet of pioneering, non-stop services". These include thrice-a-week flights from New Delhi to Aizawl and Jorhat, and four times-a-week flights to Silchar, it noted.



4. The airline will commence four times-a-week non-stop service to Imphal from Delhi.



5. Jet Airways also said it will launch new, non-stop services from Pune to Patna, Raipur and Chandigarh.

Flight No. Sector Frequency Type Dep. Time Arr. Time Industry first, non-stop services 9W 852 Aizawl - Delhi Mon/Wed/Fri Non Stop 15:30 18:35 9W 851 Delhi - Aizawl Mon/Wed/Fri Non Stop 11:05 14:05 9W 358 Mumbai - Tiruchirappalli Daily Non Stop 12:25 14:10 9W 311 Tiruchirappalli - Mumbai Daily Non Stop 14:40 16:50 9W 991 Delhi - Silchar Tue/Thu/Sat/Sun Non Stop 11:00 13:50 9W 992 Silchar - Delhi Tue/Thu/Sat/Sun Non Stop 15:30 18:30 9W 956 Delhi - Jorhat Mon/Wed/Fri Non Stop 11:00 14:00 9W 957 Jorhat - Delhi Mon/Wed/Fri Non Stop 15:20 18:20 9W 2540 Patna - Pune Mon/Tue/Wed/Thu/Fri/Sun Non Stop 2:45 5:05 9W 2539 Pune - Patna Mon/Tue/Wed/Thu/Sat/Sun Non Stop 23:00 1:20 9W 183 Pune - Raipur Sun Non Stop 11:40 13:50 9W 184 Raipur - Pune Sun Non Stop 15:10 17:20 Industry first, direct services 9W 935 Mumbai - Imphal Tue/Thu/Sat/Sun Direct 10:10 15:00 9W 842 Imphal - Mumbai Tue/Thu/Sat/Sun Direct 14:35 19:15 9W 921 Mumbai - Jorhat Mon/Wed/Fri Direct 10:10 14:50 9W 936 Jorhat - Mumbai Mon/Wed/Fri Direct 14:35 19:15 9W 917 Delhi - Jorhat Tue/Thu/Sat/Sun Direct 9:20 13:10 9W 918 Jorhat - Delhi Tue/Thu/Sat/Sun Direct 14:20 18:55 9W 358 Delhi - Tiruchirappalli Daily Direct 9:00 14:10 9W 311 Tiruchirappalli - Delhi Mon/Tue/Wed/Thu/Fri Direct 14:40 20:20 9W 982 Imphal - Pune Mon/Wed/Fri Direct 15:30 23:35

6. The carrier will begin a daily, non-stop service between Mumbai and Tiruchirappalli, besides a new, direct service between Tiruchirappalli and Delhi.



7. The airline will also commence direct, one-stop services between Mumbai and the North Eastern cities of Jorhat and Imphal, marking its return to Manipur.



8. Imphal will also be connected with Pune with direct flights via Guwahati and Kolkata. In fact, Guwahati will play an instrumental role in facilitating this season's connectivity, enabling non-stop daily flights also to Bagdogra, Imphal and Mumbai, Jet Airways added.



9. New flights from Jet Airways come at a time the civil aviation industry is witnessing robust growth in passenger traffic in the past one year.



10. Domestic airlines carried 114.65 lakh passengers in January as against 95.79 lakh in the corresponding period a year ago, registering a year-on-year growth of 19.69 per cent, data from aviation regulator DGCA showed.



