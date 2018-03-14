Jet Airways Announces 144 New Flights: 10 Things To Know

Here are 10 things to know about Jet Airways' new flights under its summer schedule:
1. Jet Airways said it will for the first time connect Amritsar with non-stop and direct flights from its hubs in Mumbai and Bengaluru respectively, among other network enhancements under its summer schedule.
2. Jet Airways also said it will add new, non-stop flights connecting Bengaluru with Indore and Patna. It will also connect Patna with non-stop flights to Mumbai.
3. Jet Airways said it will strengthen connectivity between Delhi and the north eastern region "via a bouquet of pioneering, non-stop services". These include thrice-a-week flights from New Delhi to Aizawl and Jorhat, and four times-a-week flights to Silchar, it noted.
4. The airline will commence four times-a-week non-stop service to Imphal from Delhi.
5. Jet Airways also said it will launch new, non-stop services from Pune to Patna, Raipur and Chandigarh.
|Flight No.
|Sector
|Frequency
|Type
|Dep. Time
|Arr. Time
|Industry first, non-stop services
|9W 852
|Aizawl - Delhi
|Mon/Wed/Fri
|Non Stop
|15:30
|18:35
|9W 851
|Delhi - Aizawl
|Mon/Wed/Fri
|Non Stop
|11:05
|14:05
|9W 358
|Mumbai - Tiruchirappalli
|Daily
|Non Stop
|12:25
|14:10
|9W 311
|Tiruchirappalli - Mumbai
|Daily
|Non Stop
|14:40
|16:50
|9W 991
|Delhi - Silchar
|Tue/Thu/Sat/Sun
|Non Stop
|11:00
|13:50
|9W 992
|Silchar - Delhi
|Tue/Thu/Sat/Sun
|Non Stop
|15:30
|18:30
|9W 956
|Delhi - Jorhat
|Mon/Wed/Fri
|Non Stop
|11:00
|14:00
|9W 957
|Jorhat - Delhi
|Mon/Wed/Fri
|Non Stop
|15:20
|18:20
|9W 2540
|Patna - Pune
|Mon/Tue/Wed/Thu/Fri/Sun
|Non Stop
|2:45
|5:05
|9W 2539
|Pune - Patna
|Mon/Tue/Wed/Thu/Sat/Sun
|Non Stop
|23:00
|1:20
|9W 183
|Pune - Raipur
|Sun
|Non Stop
|11:40
|13:50
|9W 184
|Raipur - Pune
|Sun
|Non Stop
|15:10
|17:20
|Industry first, direct services
|9W 935
|Mumbai - Imphal
|Tue/Thu/Sat/Sun
|Direct
|10:10
|15:00
|9W 842
|Imphal - Mumbai
|Tue/Thu/Sat/Sun
|Direct
|14:35
|19:15
|9W 921
|Mumbai - Jorhat
|Mon/Wed/Fri
|Direct
|10:10
|14:50
|9W 936
|Jorhat - Mumbai
|Mon/Wed/Fri
|Direct
|14:35
|19:15
|9W 917
|Delhi - Jorhat
|Tue/Thu/Sat/Sun
|Direct
|9:20
|13:10
|9W 918
|Jorhat - Delhi
|Tue/Thu/Sat/Sun
|Direct
|14:20
|18:55
|9W 358
|Delhi - Tiruchirappalli
|Daily
|Direct
|9:00
|14:10
|9W 311
|Tiruchirappalli - Delhi
|Mon/Tue/Wed/Thu/Fri
|Direct
|14:40
|20:20
|9W 982
|Imphal - Pune
|Mon/Wed/Fri
|Direct
|15:30
|23:35
6. The carrier will begin a daily, non-stop service between Mumbai and Tiruchirappalli, besides a new, direct service between Tiruchirappalli and Delhi.
7. The airline will also commence direct, one-stop services between Mumbai and the North Eastern cities of Jorhat and Imphal, marking its return to Manipur.
8. Imphal will also be connected with Pune with direct flights via Guwahati and Kolkata. In fact, Guwahati will play an instrumental role in facilitating this season's connectivity, enabling non-stop daily flights also to Bagdogra, Imphal and Mumbai, Jet Airways added.
10. Domestic airlines carried 114.65 lakh passengers in January as against 95.79 lakh in the corresponding period a year ago, registering a year-on-year growth of 19.69 per cent, data from aviation regulator DGCA showed.