Jet Airways Announces New International Flights From Pune, Details Here

Jet Airways will also commence its third daily frequency on the Delhi - Singapore sector

Jet Airways will commence daily direct flight services from Pune to Singapore starting December 1, 2018, said the country's second largest airline by market share, in a press release on Wednesday. To celebrate the launch of the new flight, the airline has announced special return economy fares from Pune, starting at Rs 23,999, and premiere fares starting at Rs 66,999, the carrier further said. Tickets must be purchased between October 24, 2018 and October 31, 2018 to avail the offer and travel must commence on or after December 1, 2018, according to Jet Airways.

The country's aviation sector is expected to become the world's third-largest by 2025, with passenger numbers increasing six-fold over the past decade, according to news agency AFP.

Jet Airways' shared the inaugural return fares:

Route Economy (Rs.) Premiere (Rs.) Pune - Singapore 23,999 66,999 Pune - Brisbane 60,299 225,799 Pune - Jakarta 24,999 83,799 Pune - Denpasar / Bali 29,399 125,599 Pune - Phuket 27,799 68,899 Pune - Kuala Lumpur 25,999 88,399 Pune - Melbourne 51,499 224,699 Pune - Nadi 62,599 266,599 Pune - Perth 51,299 249,299 Pune - Surabaya 44,999 125,499 Pune - Sydney 51,499 215,999 Pune- Darwin 58,399 224,999

The flight from Pune to Singapore, 9W 22 will depart Pune at 5:10 am and arrive in Singapore at 1:15 pm. On the return leg, flight 9W 21 will depart from Singapore at 9:00 pm and arrive in Pune at 12:05 am.

Customers can also avail special fares to destinations such as Brisbane, Jakarta, Denpasar-Bali, Phuket, Kuala Lumpur, Melbourne, Nadi, Perth, Surabaya, Sydney and Darwin via Singapore, said the airline.

"Jet Airways will be the first Indian airline to provide direct connectivity between Pune and Singapore. Singapore has seen over 36,000 visitor arrivals from Pune in 2017, which is the highest for an Indian city without a direct flight..," said Raj Sivakumar, senior vice-president-worldwide sales & distribution, Jet Airways.

The new frequency will offer passengers connections from Pune to Auckland, Bangkok, Brisbane, Jakarta, Denpasar-Bali, Hanoi, Phuket, Jinjiang, Medan, Kuala Lumpur, Melbourne, Manila, Nadi, Penang, Perth, Phnom Penh, Shanghai, Yangon, Ho Chi Minh City, Surabaya and Sydney through two-way flights operated by codeshare partners, via Singapore.

Flyers can also connect to Da Nang, Hat Yai, Haikou, Hong Kong, Tokyo-Haneda, Okinawa, Pekanbaru, Palembang, Siem Reap, Sanya and Taipei through one-way connections via Singapore, operated by codeshare partners.

Enhancement of the Delhi - Singapore route

The airline will also commence its third daily frequency on the Delhi - Singapore sector, said Jet Airways. The third daily service from Delhi, flight 9W 16, will depart at 11:30 am and arrive into Singapore at 8:00 pm. On its return leg, 9W 15 will depart from Singapore at 2:15 pm, arriving into Delhi at 6:00 pm.