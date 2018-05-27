Jet Airways, AirAsia, GoAir Offer Discount On Flight Tickets. Here's How You Can Avail Them

Jet Airways discount offer
Jet Airways is offering 10 per cent discount in premiere and economy classes of domestic flight tickets, said the airline on its official website - jetairways.com. In order to avail Jet Airways' discount offer, customers need to book flight tickets before September 30, 2018. The travel period on the discount offer also ends on September 30, 2018. However, the offer is available only on airline's website and mobile app only, further said the country's second-largest private air carrier.
AirAsia's discount offer
AirAsia India is also offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 999. Under its offer, AirAsia India is offering flights from a host of cities such as Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ranchi, Kochi and Guwahati. Customers need to book their tickets till May 27 in order to avail AirAsia India's discount. The travel period of the offer starts on November 1, 2018 and ends on August 13, 2019.
Under another offer, AirAsia is offering overseas flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 999 on select routes under a new promotional sale. AirAsia's 'Big Sale' offer is valid on travel from November 1, 2018 till August 13, 2019 and bookings are open till May 27, 2018, according to the airline's website (airasia.com). Under this 'Big Sale scheme, AirAsia is offering discounted tickets on flights flying to Asia, Australia and New Zealand, as mentioned on the official website of AirAsia- airasia.com.
GoAir's discount offer
GoAir is also offering on domestic flight tickets. Customers can book tickets on GoAir mobile app on weekends and get Rs 250 off on one-way and Rs 500 off on return journey. One needs to book their tickets till May 27 to avail the discount offer. The travel period under this offer is valid till September 30, 2018.