Jaypee, Barred From Selling Freeway, Offers Top Court 400 Crores A Month

Yamuna Expressway was built by Jaypee in 2012

To help refund thousands of investors who paid for flats that are still not built, Jaypee Associates, the parent of real estate firm Jaypee Infratech, has offered to deposit 400 crores every month starting January, it told the Supreme Court today. Judges have ordered the firm to arrange 2,000 crores before the next hearing on November 13.