India's trade deficit rose slightly to $15.17 billion in January from $15.05 billion a year ago, the trade ministry said on Friday.

Oil imports rose 15.27 per cent to $12.97 billion while merchandise exports fell 1.66 per cent to $26.41 billion and imports fell 0.75 per cent to $41.14 billion.

