Profit
Jana Small Finance Bank Raises Interest Rates On Term Deposits

On an FD of three years without a premature withdrawal facility, Jana Small Finance Bank will pay interest at the rate of 9.25 per cent from Friday.

Corporates | Updated: December 13, 2018 15:34 IST
Jana Small Finance Bank, a small finance bank, on Thursday announced an increase its interest rates on term deposits (fixed deposits and recurring deposits). The new interest rates will come into effect from Friday, Jana Small Finance Bank said in a statement. After the revision, Jana Small Finance Bank customers holding FD and RD accounts with the bank will earn interest up to 9.6 per cent on their investment. On a fixed deposit of a maturity period - or term - of three years without a premature withdrawal facility, the interest rate will be 9.25 per cent, according to Jana Small Finance Bank.

Jana Small Finance Bank shared details of the revision in interest rates applicable to fixed deposit (FD) accounts:

PeriodInterest Rate (p.a)Interest Rate (p.a)Interest Rate (p.a)
Fixed Deposit Plus with No Premature WithdrawalRegular Fixed DepositSenior Citizen Fixed Deposit
Applicable on deposit of >15 lakhsApplicable on deposit < 1 croreApplicable on deposit of < 1 crore
7-45 days6.00%6.00%6.60%
46-60 days6.50%6.50%7.10%
61-180 days7.25%7.00%7.60%
181-365 days8.75%8.50%9.10%
More than 1 year and up to 2 years 9.00%8.50%9.10%
More than 2 years to less than 3 years9.00%8.50%9.10%
3 years9.25%9.00%9.60%
More than 3 years and up to 5 years8.50%8.50%9.10%
More than 5 years and up to 10 years7.00%7.00%7.60%

Bengaluru-based Jana Small Finance Bank started banking operations in March 2018. The bank has 45 lakh customers across 19 states in the country, according to its statement.

