Jan Dhan Accounts Overdraft Limit Doubled: Meaning, Benefits Explained Here

Age limit for availing overdraft facility on Jan Dhan accounts has been revised to 18-65 years.

The Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) is National Mission for Financial Inclusion to ensure access to financial services, namely, banking/ savings and deposit accounts, remittance, credit, insurance, and pension in an affordable manner. The account can be opened in any bank branch or business correspondent outlet. The accounts opened under Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana can be opened with zero balance. The government recently doubled the overdraft limit on Jan Dhan accounts. The overdraft limit of Jan Dhan Yojana accounts now stands at Rs 10,000, double that of the previous limit of Rs 5,000, according to an official release issued last week.

But what is the meaning of overdraft facility under Jan Dhan accounts and how can you avail it?

Jan Dhan Account's facility of overdraft - Meaning

An overdraft facility up to Rs.10,000 is available to one account holder of Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana per household after six months of satisfactory conduct of the account. To avoid duplication, Aadhaar number is required. If Aadhaar number is not available, the bank will do additional due diligence and also seek declaration from the beneficiary.

The government also said that now there will not be any conditions attached for overdraft up to Rs 2,000. The age limit for availing the overdraft facility on Jan Dhan accounts has been revised from 18-60 years to 18-65 years, the statement said.

Accidental insurance cover for new Jan-Dhan account holders increased

Accidental insurance cover for new RuPay card holders has been raised from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh to new Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana accounts opened after August 28, 2018, according to the official statement.

Facilities of Jan Dhan Accounts

A Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account (BSBDA) under the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana does not require maintenance of any minimum or monthly balance. Customers get the facility of ATM card or ATM-cum-debit card without any extra cost. Withdrawals, however, are subject to certain limits.

Beneficiaries of government schemes get Direct Benefit Transfers in these accounts. This means that their subsidies get directly transferred in their Jan Dhan accounts.

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) was launched in August 2014. Approximately, 32.41 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened with more than Rs 81,200 crore of deposit balance, said the government.

Who can open Jan Dhan Yojana account?

If an applicant has an Aadhaar card/Aadhaar card number, no other documents are required. If the address, however, has changed, then a self-certification of the current address is sufficient.

If Aadhaar card is not available, then any one of the following officially valid documents is required: voter ID card, driving licence, PAN card, passport and NREGA card. If these documents also contain an applicant's address, it can serve both as proof of identity and address.

If a person does not have any of these officially valid documents mentioned above, but he/ she is categorized as 'low-risk' by banks, then he/she can open a Jan Dhan account by submitting any one of the following documents:

a) Identity card with his/ her photograph issued by central/state government departments, statutory/regulatory authorities, public sector undertakings, scheduled commercial banks and public financial institutions; b) Letter issued by a gazette officer, with a duly attested photograph of the person.