Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile Trinity Helped People In Pandemic: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Jan Dhan-Aadhar-Mobile helped people in pandemic

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that the government's Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) trinity facilitated reaching out to all the citizens across the country during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Virtually addressing a day-long meeting of the Rashtriya Bank Parishad in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, the finance minister said that people's inclusion in Jan Dhan helped during the pandemic as the government managed to assist people directly.

She further said that the Aadhaar linkage too helped in verifying accounts faster and the last of the trinity, that is mobile, also helped “where every information about the deposit, benefits of government schemes or the subsidies in the account, was sent, even in regional languages".

However at the same time, Ms Sitharaman said that there are many parts of the country which need extra attention and push and hoped that institutions like Rashtriya Bank Parishad would help in expanding the financial inclusion process.