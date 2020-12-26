Jal Jeevan Mission: L&T Bags Contracts For Supplying Piped Water In Rural Districts

L&T also secured an order to implement integrated infrastructure development works at Gwalior

Infrastructure conglomerate Larsen and Toubro (L&T) announced that its water and effluent treatment business has secured multiple engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) orders for the implementation of rural piped water supply schemes in various districts of Madhya Pradesh. According to a statement released by L&T Construction, the projects are part of the government's Jal Jeevan Mission and cover the districts of Shivpuri, Guna, Agar Malwa, Ashoknagar, and Singrauli. The orders are valued between Rs 2500 to Rs 5000 crore, under the 'large' project classification of L&T. (Also Read: Larsen & Toubro Bags Contract To Build India's Longest River Bridge )

As part of this contract, the scope of work involves the following works:

The design and construction of intake structures

Water treatment plants of aggregate capacity 377 MLD

Transmission and distribution pipelines of length 17,513 kms

23 master balancing reservoirs of aggregate capacity 17.5 ML

1313 overhead service reservoirs of aggregate capacity 193 ML

46 sump and pumphouse of aggregate capacity 46 ML

6.5 lakh house service connections and associated electromechanical and instrumentation works including 10 years of operations and maintenance

Automation and measurement of water quantity and quality through the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system.

According to L&T, the schemes will cater to the drinking water requirement of as many as 3103 villages covering a total population of 48 lakhs. The projects are a part of the Jal Jeevan Mission under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, which plans to provide piped water supply to every rural household by 2024.

The business has also secured an order to implement integrated infrastructure development works at Gwalior. The project outlines the development of as much as 800 acres of the Maharajbada region in Gwalior with five acres of urban parks, 16 km of smart roads, 31 km of stormwater drains, multilevel underground car parking as well as underground power distribution system.