Government Extends Due Date For Filing Of Income Tax Return

The due date or filing of Income Tax Return (ITR) has been extended from July 31 to August 31, the government said on Tuesday. "The due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for Assessment Year 2019-20 is 31.07.2019 for certain categories of taxpayers. Upon consideration of the matter, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extends the 'due date' for filing of Income Tax Returns from 31st July, 2019 to 31st August, 2019 in respect of the said categories of taxpayers," the Ministry of Finance said in an official statement.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extends the ‘due date' for filing of Income Tax Returns from 31st July, 2019 to 31st August, 2019 in respect of certain categories of taxpayers who were liable to file their Returns by 31.07.2019. — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 23, 2019

There were demands for an extension in filing ITR date since issuance of tax deducted at source (TDS) statement for 2018-19 fiscal year was delayed.

Income Tax department had last month extended the deadline for employers to issue Form 16 TDS certificate for financial year 2018-19 to its employees by 25 days till July 10.

This left the salaried taxpayers with a limited time-frame of just 20 days to file their income tax returns.

