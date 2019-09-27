Deadline For Filing Income Tax Return Extended For Audit Cases: All You Need To Know

The Income Tax Department said that a formal notification will be issued soon

The Income Tax Department has extended the last date to file income tax returns (ITRs) for assessees required to be audited. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) - the apex policymaking body of the Income Tax Department - decided to extend the due date for filing of income tax returns and tax audit reports in such cases from September 30 to October 31, the taxman said on Twitter late on Thursday. The Income Tax Department said the decision follows representations received from across the country. (Also read: Not paying tax? Income Tax Department will call you soon)

The new deadline of October 31 is applicable to special cases requiring audits. The Income Tax Department also said that a formal notification for the same will be issued soon.

(Also read: Wondering which form to use for ITR filing? All you need to know)

Such income tax returns are filed by entities assessed under Section 44AB of the Income Tax Act. These entities - including companies, partnership firms and proprietorships - require their accounts to be audited before filing of returns under current income tax laws.

(Also read: Income Tax Department says no change in forms, only software updated)

These rules are also applicable to individuals who are a working partner in a firm.

(Also read: Done with ITR filing? This step completes the process)

In a similar move, the Income Tax Department had in July this year extended the deadline for assessees to file their returns towards the income earned in financial year 2018-19 (assessment year 2019-20). That deadline was applicable to all taxpayers who were originally required to file their income tax returns by July 31, and did not include those required to undergo an audit.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.