Important Due Dates To Keep In Mind For Filing Your Income Tax Return

Taxpayers now have until the end of this yearto file their income tax return.

Have you filed your income tax return (ITR) for financial year 2019-20 (assessment year 2020-21)? If not, you have until December 31 to do it. The Income Tax Department recently extended the due date for filing the ITR, to ease the tax-filing process for assessees in view of the coronavirus crisis. Simply put, individual taxpayers now have until the end of this year to file their return of income, earned between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020, instead of November 30. Normally, the due date for filing ITRs for all assessees whose accounts are not required to be audited is July 31.

In view of constraints being faced by taxpayers due to COVID-19,CBDT further extends due dates for various compliances for FY 2019-20:

The due dt of furnishing Income Tax Returns(ITRs)for taxpayers whose accounts require to be audited has been extended to 31st, January,2021 (1/5) pic.twitter.com/cWWbXu80K9 — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) October 24, 2020

Here are few important dates for you to remember in order to file your income tax return (ITR) as per tax laws:

The due date of furnishing ITRs for taxpayers whose accounts require to be audited has been extended to January 31, 2020.

The due date for furnishing various audit reports under the Act, including tax audit report and report in respect of international/specified domestic transaction, has been extended to January 31, 2021.

The date for furnishing various audit reports under the Act, including tax audit report and report in respect of international/specified domestic transaction, has been extended to December 31, 2020

The due date for small taxpayers, or income tax assessees with tax liability up to Rs 1 lakh, is January 31, 2021.