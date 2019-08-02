NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Earnings

ITC June Quarter Profit Rises 13% To Rs 3,174 Crore

For the quarter ended March 31, ITC had reported a net profit of Rs 3,481.90 crore.

Earnings | August 02, 2019 19:35 IST
ITC shares ended 1.12 per cent lower at Rs 264.60.


ITC's net profit rose 12.6 per cent t Rs 3,173.94 crore in April-June period compared with Rs 2,818.68 crore during the same quarter last year, the country's largest cigarette maker said in an exchange filing.

Its revenue from sales rose 5.96 per cent to Rs 11,361.35 crore versus Rs 10,722.22 crore in the year ago period, the exchange filing added.

Revenue from sale of cigarettes rose 6 per cent year-one-year to Rs 5,433.40 crore, revenue from hotel business advanced 15 per cent to Rs 392.59 crore, agri business contributed Rs 3,611.23 crore, up 14.59 per cent and paperboards, paper and packaging business' revenue advanced 12.66 per cent to Rs 1,527.53 crore, according to the company's exchange filing.

ITC shares ended 1.12 per cent lower at Rs 264.60 underperforming the Sensex which rose 0.27 per cent.



ITC shares

