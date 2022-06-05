ITC’s Sustainability 2.0 Agenda Aims For A Green Infrastructure

ITCs sustainability 2.0 agenda aims for a green infrastructure

ITC, on the occasion of World Environment Day, has taken a step further towards a "Green Earth" through its sustainability 2.0 agenda.

With this, the company aims to strengthen its efforts toward decarbonisation, build green infrastructure, and promote climate-smart and regenerative agriculture, among other things.

The company also plans to restore biodiversity through "nature-based solutions" and amplify its efforts in fighting climate change, reported Business Standard.

ITC believes that its efforts will help combat the ongoing climate crisis and "support meaningful livelihood opportunities."

Speaking on the company's vision for a sustainable future, S Sivakumar, Group Head, Agri, IT and Sustainability, ITC Ltd, said, "ITC has, over the years, implemented innovative business models which synergise the building of economic, environmental, and social capital as a unified strategy."

Highlighting the significance of the Sustainability 2.0 plan, he said, "Today, our ambitious Sustainability 2.0 agenda aims to strengthen ITC's efforts towards decarbonisation further, building green infrastructure, promoting climate-smart and regenerative agriculture, ensuring water security for all, restoring biodiversity through nature-based solutions, creating an effective circular economy, creating sustainable packaging solutions and enabling the transition to a net-zero economy."

For a "Greener Earth", the company is working towards a sustainable packaging future. The company plans to develop recyclable and reusable packaging over the next decade.

World Environment Day is obverse on June 5 to spread awareness about the ways one can protect the environment. For this year, the theme is Only One Earth.

As per the official website, this year's campaign "calls for collective, transformative action on a global scale to celebrate, protect and restore our planet."