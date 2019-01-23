ITC Posts Profit Of Rs 3,209 Crore In December Quarter, Beats Analysts' Estimates

ITC Ltd, country's biggest cigarette maker, posted on Wednesday a 3.85 per cent rise in December-quarter profit, boosted by higher cigarette sales.

Profit came in at 3,209 crore rupees for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared with 3,090 crore rupees a year ago.

That came above analysts' estimate of 3,134 crore rupees, according to data on Refinitiv Eikon.

The Kolkata-based company, which also makes Sunfeast biscuits and Classmate stationery items, reported a jump of 14.9 per cent in revenue from operations, while revenue from its cigarettes segment witnessed a 9.6 per cent growth.