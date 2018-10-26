NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Earnings

ITC Posts Profit Of 2,955 Crore Rupees, Beats Analysts' Estimates

ITC Q2 results: Revenue from cigarettes rose more than 10 per cent to Rs 5,026 crore in the second quarter.

Earnings | | Updated: October 26, 2018 16:31 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
ITC Posts Profit Of 2,955 Crore Rupees, Beats Analysts' Estimates

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 2,934 crore.

ITC Ltd, the country's biggest cigarette maker, posted a near 12 per cent rise in September-quarter profit on Friday, boosted by higher cigarette revenue. Profit was Rs 2,955 crore ($403.03 million) in the quarter ended September 30, compared with Rs 2,640 crore a year earlier, the maker of Sunfeast biscuits and Classmate stationery said. Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 2,934 crore, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Revenue from cigarettes rose more than 10 per cent to Rs 5,026 crore in the second quarter, with revenue from operations rising 15.45 per cent to Rs 11,273 crore.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

ITC resultsITC profitITC profit Q2

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveRahul GandhiCBI ChiefP ChidambaramNews in BanglaTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusCardiorespiratory Meghan Markle Virat KohliKedar Jadhav

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top