ITC Net Profit Falls 1.3% To Rs 3,748 Crore In March Quarter

ITC Limited Q4 Results: ITC's revenue from operations stood at Rs 14,156.96 crore in March quarter

ITC Limited Q4 Results: FMCG-to-hotel major ITC Limited announced its January-March quarter results for the financial year 2020-21 on Tuesday, June 1, reporting a net profit of Rs 3,748 crore on a standalone basis. According to a regulatory filing by the conglomerate to the stock exchanges, ITC reported a net profit of Rs 3,797.08 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, marking a 1.3 per cent decline in March quarter of fiscal 2020-21, on a year-on-year basis. (Also Read: ITC Net Profit Falls 11% To ₹ 3,587 Crore In December Quarter )



According to the statement, ITC Limited's revenue from operations stood at Rs 14,156.96 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2020-21, compared to Rs 1,1420.04 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

On Tuesday, June 1, shares of ITC Limited settled 0.65 per cent lower at Rs 215.20 apiece on the BSE. ITC Limited opened at Rs 218.45, swinging to an intra day high of Rs 219.35, and an intra day low of Rs 214.20, throughout the trading session.



This copy is being updated