Infosys Rallies 3% Post September Quarter Results

Infosys shares rallied more than 3 per cent in early trading post its Q3 numbers. Post market hours on Wednesday, Infosys reported consolidated profit of Rs 5,421 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 quarter, an increase of 11.9 per cent compared to the same quarter last year.

Infosys' revenue from operations in the September quarter stood at Rs 29,602 crore, compared to Rs 24,570 crore in the same quarter last year, marking a growth of 20.48 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

''....our sustained investments in expanding capabilities, including the differentiated cloud play,... has uniquely positioned us to continue serving our clients effectively, gain market share and emerge as the preferred cloud and digital transformation partner in the market,'' Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, Infosys said.

Infosys raised its annual revenue forecast or revenue guidance to 16.5-17.5 percent for the current financial year, compared to 14 per cent - 16 per cent predicted earlier, while its margin guidance was retained between 22-24 per cent.

At 10:10 am, Infosys shares were trading higher by 1.6 per cent on the BSE as against a 0.5 per cent rise in the benchmark indices.