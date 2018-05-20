IT Ministry's Digital India Internships For Engineering Students This Summer Vacation There are a total of 25 vacancies of interns. The broad areas of internship are R&D, cyber security, eGovernance, HRD, industrial promotion

The interns will receive a stipend of Rs 10,000 a month to be paid at the end of internship

Digital India interns will receive a stipend of Rs 10,000 a month
Only engineering students are allowed to apply for two-month internships
BTech students should be in their second or third years of graduation



The ministry said, in a statement, that the internship is an opportunity for a student to secure first hand and practical work experience under the guidance of a qualified and experienced supervisor/ mentor. To be able to apply, the students must be a student of graduation or integrated post-graduation. However, the students must have secured a minimum of 60 percent marks in the last held examination.



The BTech students must be in the second or third year of the four-year graduation. The postgraduate student must be in their fourth or fifth year of the 10+2+5 pattern of education.



There are a total of 25 places of internship. The broad areas of internship are Research and Development (R&D), cyber laws & cyber security, eGovernance, HRD, international cooperation and industrial promotion, hardware industry, electronic testing.



The interested students can apply only online on the link meity.gov.in/schemes.



However, the candidate must ensure that the application is sponsored by the institution where the student is studying.



For selection of interns, the concerned division/group will shortlist and select the candidates, for which personal or Skpe interview may be conducted, if deemed necessary.



The remuneration of Rs 10,000 per month will be paid after the completion of internship on submission of report duly accepted by this ministry.



At the end of the internship, interns will be required to submit a report on the work undertaken at the end of the internship.



The ministry of electronics and information technology will issue a certificate to the interns on the completion of internship and submission of report.









