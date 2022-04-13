IT, Healthcare, Education Sectors Lead In Number Of Recognised Start-Ups

IT, healthcare and education sectors lead in the number of start-ups in the country

Government had started the Startup India programme on January 16, 2016 with the aim of promoting and encouraging entrepreneurship, innovative ideas as well as enabling large-scale employment opportunities.

According to official data of Commerce Ministry, recognised start-ups have risen from just 726 in 2016-17 to 66,810 in 2021-22 (till March 28, 2022).

Official sources said that the growth has been such that there is at least one recognised start-up from every state and around 50 per cent of these are from tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

As per official data, these recognised start-ups are spread across 640 districts and led to the creation of more than 7 lakh jobs across the country.

Out of the 66,810 recognised start-ups, the IT services sector leads the list with 8,374 start-up. This is followed by the

healthcare sector under which 6,191 start-ups are listed.

Education sector has 4,457 start-ups listed under it, followed by commercial services (3,331 start-ups), agriculture sector (3,074), fintech sector (2,094) and technology hardware (with 2,070 start-ups listed under it).

In addition to this, government has recognised start-ups which are spread across 56 diversified sectors, official sources informed. More than 4,500 start-ups have been recognised in sectors relating to emerging technologies like Internet of Things, robotics and artificial intelligence among others.