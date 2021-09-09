Infosys Announces Partnership With Economist Group; Stock Edges Lower

At 10:35 am, Infosys shares were trading at Rs 1,685, lower by 0.4 per cent on the BSE

Infosys has announced a multi-year strategic partnership with global media firm Economist Group to accelerate sustainability solutions. The partnership will "combine Infosys' digital services and capabilities with Economist Group's global policy research and events expertise." The first phase of the strategic, multi-year partnership will be launched in October this year.

"By leveraging their collective strengths as two organisations with a shared commitment to sustainable business practices, the partnership will see The Economist Group and Infosys advance sustainability dialogue and inspire action towards creating a better, more sustainable world," Infosys said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on September 8.

Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys, said, "At Infosys, our focus is to serve the preservation of our planet by shaping sustainability solutions which are driven by insights that inform, experiences that immerse, and platforms that drive action. We take great pride in leveraging the power of digital technologies to drive global business transformation."

