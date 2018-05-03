Sensex Snaps Four-Day Winning Streak; IndiGo Shares Slump 10% The Sensex ended 73 points lower at 35,103 while Nifty settled at 10,679, down 38 points.

Highlights Sensex, Nifty dragged down by IT and FMCG stocks Sensex ended down 73 points at 35,103, Nifty declined 38 points to 10,679 Caution prevailed in global markets ahead of China-US tariff talks



"Sentiment has been on the lower side because of uncertainty with respect to trade talks... There's also stock-specific reaction, and IT stocks are volatile," said Anand James, chief market strategist, Geojit Financial Services.



Shares of



Biocon Ltd's shares lost 5 per cent after its Bangalore sterile drug product facility got seven observations from US FDA and six from an European regulator.



HCL Technologies Ltd continued to hurt sentiment. Its March-quarter profit missed analysts' estimate and weakened mood among other IT majors. HCL Tech slumped over 7 per cent today. Other top Nifty50 losers included UPL, Eicher Motors and Kotak Mahindra Bank, down between 2 per cent and 3 per cent.



Among the top Nifty50 gainers were Sun Pharma, Bharti Infratel, Tata Steel, NTPC and Axis Bank, up between 2 per cent and 3.6 per cent.



