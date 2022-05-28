IT Company CACI To Announce Earnings Per Share

IT company CACI International is expected to announce its earnings per share

American multinational professional services and information technology company CACI International Inc is expected to announce its earnings per share or EPS for the current quarter.

News reports quoting research agency Zacks, have said that several analysts have given estimates for CACI International's earnings. These estimates range from $4.43 to $4.60.

CACI International during the same quarter of last year, had reported earnings of $6.26 per share.

News reports quoting Zacks, further said that according to analysts, CACI International will report full year earnings of $17.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.70 to $18.40.

For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $19.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.52 to $20.25, the reports said.