Is Your Salary Credited At Month-End? 2-Day Bank Strike From Today The 2-day bank strike could impact withdrawal and cash deposit in the branches of public sector banks.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Functioning of private banks like ICICI, HDFC, Axis and Kotak Mahindra is expected to be normal. Highlights UFBU has notified 48-hour-kong strike starting at 6:00 am on May 30 SBI has warned that strike could impact operations Bank employee unions against 2% wage hike offered by IBA



, the country's largest bank, in a statement to exchanges on May 21 said that the strike is likely to impact operations to some extent. The strike might disrupt the normal banking services at branches of our bank, said Ravindra P Marathe, MD of Bank of Maharashtra.



The digital banking facilities will however remain open. "Hence, we urge our customers to make the maximum use of digital banking services like UPI, MahaMobile app, internet banking facilities for their transactions. We have ensured that our digital banking systems and ATMs (for those who need cash) are available at all times for the convenience of our customers," he added.



have been opposing a 2 per cent wage hike proposed by the IBA or Indian Banks' Association, among other demands. Several rounds of talks between banks and the unions of their employees have failed to make any headway so far.



Bank union leader Ashok Gupta told NDTV that talks between the group of bank unions and the banks' association failed on Monday. He said the IBA refused to discuss their demands. The official further said that bank unions are not ready to accept a wage hike below 14-15 per cent. The wage revision has been due since November 1, 2017.



United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) is an umbrella body of bank unions including All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI). (With Agency Inputs)



