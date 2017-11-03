How Will Mobile Users Benefit From Aadhaar-SIM Linking? What UIDAI Said

Verifying mobile no. with Aadhaar adds extra layer of security to ur SIM as nobody else can use your identity to get connection in ur name. pic.twitter.com/D9dMTuCU6r — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) October 31, 2017

Three new ways soon to link Aadhaar card with mobile SIM

Mobile users are required to link their Aadhaar card or UID (Unique Identity Number) with mobile SIM by February 6, 2018. According to the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India), the issuer of the 12-digit personal identification number and Aadhaar card, from December 1, 2017, Aadhaar card holders can link their UID with mobile number or SIM from the comfort of their home. "No need to give finger prints to local SIM card retailer for your mobile phone verification... From December 1, 2017, you can do it from comfort of your home through OTP received on mobile number registered with Aadhaar," said the UIDAI.OTP or One-Time Pin is a mode of authentication offered by the UIDAI. Under one-time PIN-based authentication, an OTP with a limited-period validity is sent to the mobile number and/or e-mail address of the Aadhaar number holder registered with Aadhaar. "The Aadhaar number holder shall provide this OTP along with his Aadhaar number during authentication and the same shall be matched with the OTP generated by the Authority," according to the UIDAI website - uidai.gov.in. Besides OTP, the UIDAI also offers biometric-based authentication.But is it secure to link Aadhaar card with mobile SIM? The UIDAI has addressed this on microblogging site Twitter.Here's what the UIDAI said on Aadhaar-SIM linking:Verifying your mobile number with Aadhaar adds an extra layer of security to your SIM as nobody else can use your identity to get connection in your name, the UIDAI said.Mobile users will soon have three new options to link their mobile number with Aadhaar: OTP (One Time Password) based, app based and IVRS facility. "These new methods will help subscribers to get their mobile number linked to Aadhaar without visiting the stores of the telcos (telecom companies)," the Department of Telecom (DoT) said in a press release dated October 25."These new methods will help subscribers to get their mobile number linked to Aadhaar without visiting the stores of the telcos (telecom companies)," the Department of Telecom said in a press release dated October 25."For the ease of senior citizens and the people with disability and chronic illness, DoT has also recommended for the re-verification at subscribers' doorstep," it noted.The DoT has mandated that telecom service providers' agent should not have access to the subscribers' e-KYC data.Only the name and address of the subscribers should be visible, the telecom department added.