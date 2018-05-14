IRCTC's Nepal Tour Package: Ticket Prices, Destinations and Other Details

IRCTC tourism is also offering 5 nights/6 days 'Shri Ramayana Yatra-Sri Lanka Ex Delhi' tour package

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a three nights and four days package to Nepal which will cover places of religious and cultural importance such as Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, Patan and Nagarkot. The dates of tour package are June 4, 2018 and September 24, 2018, said the tourism arm of Indian Railways on its official website -- irctctourism.com. The tour package starts at the price of Rs 25,700 inclusive of GST. Journey to Kathmandu from Delhi will be via economy class of Jet Airways. However, the package is valid only for Indian nationals only.1. The flight from New Delhi will leave at 10:30 am and reach Kathmandu at 12:30 pm. The return flight from Kathmandu will leave at 4:30 pm and reach New Delhi at 5:55 pm.2. The tour is priced at Rs 25,700 for adults on triple and double occupancy. For adults on single occupancy IRCTC is charging Rs 30,400. The tariff for children between 2-11 years, with bed, is Rs 25,100, and Rs 21,200 without bed.3. IRCTC's package include three nights accommodation at a three-star hotel and daily breakfast, lunch and dinner at the hotel.4. The package is also offering return airport transfers, service of English speaking tour escort and travel insurance for passengers below 70 years of age. 5. However, cancellation of tickets is not possible on PRS (Passenger Reservation System) counters. One can cancel their tickets on railtourismindia.com.Recently, IRCTC tourism has come up with several such packages. It is also offering 5 nights/6 days 'Shri Ramayana Yatra-Sri Lanka Ex Delhi' tour package at a starting price of Rs. 47,600. The tour dates of the package are June 12, August 25, September 18, October 2, November 20 and December 15, 2018. According to IRCTC Tourism, the destinations covered under this package are Negombo, Kandy, Nuwara Ellya and Colombo.

