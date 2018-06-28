Trains Rescheduled Today Due To Monsoon. Check Details Here

Owing to monsoon, some trains and flights have been rescheduled or cancelled on Thursday. In some of the cases, Indian Railway's IRCTC announced the change in train schedules wherever it's done. At the same time, some air carriers such as Go Air and Air Vistara put out travel advisories.

Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) on Thursday warned people of heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Coastal & South Interior Karnataka. The southwest Monsoon was likely to further advance into Punjab and Haryana where widespread rains today led to a drop in the mercury. "Conditions are favourable for further advancement of monsoon into Punjab and Haryana including Chandigarh. It is likely to enter these two states and the Union Territory later today," Director of the Meteorological Department,Chandigarh, Surinder Paul said, PTI reported.

Changes in Trains, Flight schedule today

1. Train number 12171 LTT-Haridwar AC express with a scheduled departure of 7.55 am is rescheduled at 12.40 pm, causing a delay of four hour and 45 minutes

2. Train number 12833 Ahmedabad Howard Express will leave at 6.25 am today instead of 12.15 in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

3. Even AirVistara put out a travel advisory on Thursday. An advisory issued on its official twitter handle says: "Due to bad weather (moderate thunderstorm )at Delhi, arrivals/departures from Delhi may be delayed. Please visit website for updated flight status.

4. GoAir also alerted its customers who are travelling from and to Mumbai. Due to air traffic congestion in #Mumbai flights to & from BOM may get delayed. Check #GoAir flight status: SMS G8 Flight No. to 57333.

5. Even yesterday, train number 11053 LTT-Azamgarh Express with a scheduled departure at 4.40 pm was rescheduled at 8.50 pm, causing a delay by four hour and 10 minutes.